One of world's best pizza chefs is Mississippi woman who operates Delta pizza and bagel shop

One of the world’s top pizza chefs lives and works in Mississippi.

Marisol Doyle, owner and chef of Leña Pizza + Bagels in Cleveland was recently honored as the No. 77 top pizza chef in the world at The 2025 Best Pizza Chef Awards in Milan, Italy. Doyle climbed six positions since last year’s No. 83 ranking.

Adding to the recognition, Leña Pizza + Bagels was recently ranked No. 38 in the nation by 50 Top Pizza. This follows its inclusion on the New York Times’ list of the 22 best pizza places in the country last year, confirming its status as a must-visit destination in the Delta.

Doyle, a native of Sonora, Mexico, moved to Cleveland when her husband began working with Delta State University. After a period away from the food industry, a passion for bagels and pizza rekindled her culinary journey. She honed her craft by training at prestigious pizza academies in Naples, Italy, developing a “labor of love” approach to pizza making.

Leña Pizza + Bagels, located at 331 Cotton Row, offers Neapolitan-style pizzas Monday through Saturday evenings and bagels on Saturday mornings. The increasing accolades highlight Doyle’s dedication and the unique culinary experience she brings to the Mississippi Delta.