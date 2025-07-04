Five arrested after person looking for prostitute at Mississippi hotel gets robbed in the process
Published 7:13 am Friday, July 4, 2025
Five people were arrested after an individual looking to pay for a prostitute at a Mississippi hotel was reportedly robbed in the process.
At 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to an Oxford hotel.
After officers arrived, they discovered the 911 caller had arranged to meet a prostitute at the hotel and was then robbed by multiple people.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged with robbery, promoting prostitution, kidnapping and conspiracy:
- Devanta Quincy Brooks, 28, of Calhoun City
- Andi Claire Edwards, 18, of Banner
- Shukota Tiamber-Trina Herrod, 30, of Calhoun City
- Arnasia Shanice Holmes, 21, of Vardaman
The 911 caller was also arrested on the scene for a misdemeanor charge of procuring prostitution.
All five individuals were transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Bonds were set by a Municipal Court judge.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.