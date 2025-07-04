Five arrested after person looking for prostitute at Mississippi hotel gets robbed in the process Published 7:13 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Five people were arrested after an individual looking to pay for a prostitute at a Mississippi hotel was reportedly robbed in the process.

At 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to an Oxford hotel.

After officers arrived, they discovered the 911 caller had arranged to meet a prostitute at the hotel and was then robbed by multiple people.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged with robbery, promoting prostitution, kidnapping and conspiracy:

Devanta Quincy Brooks, 28, of Calhoun City

Andi Claire Edwards, 18, of Banner

Shukota Tiamber-Trina Herrod, 30, of Calhoun City

Arnasia Shanice Holmes, 21, of Vardaman

The 911 caller was also arrested on the scene for a misdemeanor charge of procuring prostitution.

All five individuals were transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Bonds were set by a Municipal Court judge.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.