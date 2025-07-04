Mississippi man arrested, accused of multiple burglaries, vehicle theft at storage units Published 4:44 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

A Mississippi teen has been taken into custody in connection with multiple burglaries and a vehicle theft at a Starkville storage facility.

According to the Starkville Police Department, officers responded to Moreland Storage Units, located at 1769 Louisville Street, on July 1 and 2, following several reports of burglaries. Working in conjunction with the facility’s management, investigators quickly developed a suspect, utilizing evidence from the on-site security systems.

The suspect was identified as Di’Quavious Gray, 19, of Tupelo. Gray was subsequently arrested and transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

He faces a total of nine charges, including five counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of commercial burglary, and one count of motor vehicle theft.

Authorities emphasized that the security devices at Moreland Storage Units were instrumental in the swift identification and apprehension of the suspect.

The case remains under active investigation. The Starkville Police Department is urging anyone with additional information related to these incidents to come forward. Tips can be reported by contacting the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department’s website. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.