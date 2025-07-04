Mississippi state troopers need your help in national cruiser contest Published 4:39 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Mississippi troopers are reaching out to the public for help, looking for votes in the national “Best Looking Cruisewr” competion.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety posted about the contest on social media, calling on all Mississippians to cast their support for the Magnolia State.

This year’s submission proudly features the Mississippi Highway Patrol Mustang. The vehicle is showcased against the vibrant backdrop of a mural in Clarksdale, Mississippi, famously known as “The Birthplace of America’s Music!”

Show your support for Mississippi and help the Mississippi Highway Patrol win this year’s title by casting your vote.

You can cast your vote here.