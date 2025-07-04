Popular Mississippi steakhouse known for 30-day, hardwood-grilled cuts announces opening of second location Published 7:02 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Get ready, Mississippi: A beloved steakhouse known for its 30-day aged, hardwood-grilled USDA Prime cuts is expanding, opening a second restaurant in one of the state’s fastest-growing regions.

Marshall Steakhouse, a Holly Springs institution known for its prime cuts and rustic charm, is expanding to Oxford with a new location set to open near mTrade Park.

Owner Randall Swaney says that entering the restaurant business eight years ago was a happy “accident” when he decided to build the popular steakhouse in Holly Springs.

However, his plan to open a second restaurant in Oxford is definitely no accident.

“We’re leasing a big building right across from mTrade Park,” said Swaney, who is working alongside his sister and brother-in-law, Farrah and Larry McAlexander, who are developing the property. “They’re doing the dirt work right now. We had hoped to get the foundation in a month ago, but the rain’s put us a little behind.”

Swaney is targeting a January opening.

The original Marshall Steakhouse opened in Holly Springs about eight years ago. Swaney boasts USDA Prime steaks — the top 1% of beef — aged at least 30 days and grilled over hardwood charcoal.

“Oxford’s a great restaurant town,” he said. “You’ve got 40,000 people living there full time, and during big events, it swells to 60,000. I’ve had people asking me to open a place there for a while.”

The Oxford location will offer something a little extra. In addition to dinner service, it will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week, with an Italian-themed menu on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It’ll be like a whole new restaurant inside the restaurant,” Swaney said.

Swaney said his journey into the restaurant business was completely accidental.

“I had a sawmill outside, and I got tired of the rain,” he said. “So I bought this commercial lot in Holly Springs and put up a big building. I thought it was going to be 60×80 feet, but it ended up being three and a half stories tall. I had no idea what I was going to do with it.”

At one point, he considered a feed store. Then a gun shop. Then a place to sell both feed and guns. Eventually, after building large wooden tables for the space himself, someone suggested adding a grill.

“I figured I’d cook burgers for lunch,” Swaney said. “Then someone said, ‘Hey, you should do steaks one night a week.’ That was a whole different ballgame. But I researched it — and here we are.”

Oxford diners can expect the same cozy, rustic atmosphere as the Holly Springs location, with Swaney personally building the massive 10-top tables that encourage large groups to gather and dine together.

“People really like that they can sit 10 or 12 folks at one table without pushing things together,” he said.

Though he lives in Memphis, Swaney is no stranger to Oxford. He grew up in Holly Springs, graduated from Ole Miss, and frequently visits family in town, including his brother, local dentist Dr. Walker Swaney.