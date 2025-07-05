Officials searching for Illinois woman missing in Mississippi after visiting family three weeks ago Published 4:25 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

Authorities are asking for help in finding an Illinois woman who was last heard from when she was visiting family in Mississippi three weeks ago.

The woman, Mitanette Cooper, 47, from Kankakee, Illinois, was last heard from by her family on June 11th.

Cooper was visiting Oktibbeha County when her family heard from her.

Cooper is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She is described as having red highlights in her hair.

If you have seen her call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.