Mississippi man arrested after vehicle stolen from business parking lot found several counties away Published 4:32 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

A Mississippi man was arrested after a vehicle stolen from a business parking lot was discovered an hour away in a separate county.

The vehicle was stolen on June 27 from a business on East Main Street in Tupelo, according to police.

Authorities later found the vehicle in Benton County and arrested Thomas Clayton III, 41, of Tupelo, on unrelated charges.

Tupelo Police connected him to the theft and charged him on July 1 with grand larceny.