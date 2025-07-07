Mississippi Capitol Police: Two people killed in early morning shooting Published 6:08 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Two people were killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety report that Capitol police responded to a shooting on Wilmington Street in Jackson around 3:15 a.m. on July 6.

There, they discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.