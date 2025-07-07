Mississippi woman injured while escaping from boat fire on Alabama lake Published 7:15 am Monday, July 7, 2025

A Mississippi woman was injured while trying to escape the flames of a boat fire on an Alabama lake Sunday evening.

Officials from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division report that the fire occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Lewis Smith Lake north of the Trident Marina near Crane Hill in Cullman County.

Katherine E. Goodwin, 30, of Florence, and three other people were on the 20-foot boat when it caught fire.

Goodwin and the others jumped into the water to escape the flames. Goodwin was the only occupant of the boat to be injured in the incident. The boat operator, Cody Curry, 40, and two 18-year-olds escaped without harm.

Goodwin was airlifted to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for treatment.

The boat fire remains under investigation by the ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.