Officials: Juveniles set fire to several school buses parked at Mississippi high school Published 5:34 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Two juveniles have been charged with setting fire to several school buses parked at a Mississippi high school.

The incident happened late Saturday morning during the Fourth of July weekend in the parking lot of H. W. Byers High School along Highway 72 in Holly Springs.

Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified the fires as arson and secured two arrests within a few hours of the incident.

Officials say both suspects are juveniles.

The fires remain under investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.