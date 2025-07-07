Popular Mississippi ice cream stand is expanding its operations Published 5:53 am Monday, July 7, 2025

A beloved Mississippi ice creamery is expanding.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Quakes Ice Creamery, a popular Ocean Springs institution that serves ice cream and other frozen treats, is expanding its operations with a new distribution center in Vancleave, aiming to serve businesses across South Mississippi.

The new employee-only facility, located off Highway 57, will address the company’s outgrowing production capacity at its current Ocean Springs location.

Owner Marie Garbin explained to reporters at WLOX that the small workroom in the back of their existing shop, where treats are currently hand-scooped and stickered, can no longer keep up with demand. “We don’t have the square footage here to be able to support what we’re doing everywhere else,” Garbin stated.

The idea to sell grab-and-go ice cream began fourteen years ago, steadily growing into a widespread demand. This expansion, made possible by a $400,000 loan from the South Mississippi Planning and Development District, will allow Quakes to meet increasing orders.

Regulars can rest assured: the Ocean Springs ice cream shop will remain open, serving as a platform for future growth, potentially including franchising. Construction on the Vancleave distribution center is underway, with a projected move-in date this fall.