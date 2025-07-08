Elvis has left the building: Life-size statue stolen from historic Mississippi theater Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Booneville Police Department is investigating a peculiar theft that saw a life-size statue of Elvis Presley snatched from its bench outside the historic Von Theater on College Street. The King of Rock and Roll, or at least his likeness, went missing on the night of July 2, 2025.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the caper unfolded in two stages between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM. Surveillance footage shows a white four-door Chevrolet truck pulling up to the theater around 9:00 PM. Two unidentified white males loaded the Elvis statue into the truck bed before driving it to a nearby alley. One of the men then removed the statue from the truck and left it in the alley as both suspects drove away.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 9:51 PM, a white four-door Chevrolet car arrived at the alley. An unidentified white female exited the back passenger seat and attempted to load the statue into the car. When she struggled, the driver, a second unidentified white female, got out to assist. Once Elvis was secured in the car, the driver left the scene, while the first female walked back towards the downtown area.

The Booneville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at (662) 728-5611 Ext. 1, or their Criminal Investigation Division at (662) 728-6104 Ext. 1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of NE Mississippi via their tip line at 1 (800) 773-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersnems.com. Photos of the suspects are expected to be released by the department.