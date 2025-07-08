Mississippi community mourns after news of former resident who died with husband in Texas floods Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

One Mississippi community is mourning after the news of a former resident who died in the devastating flash floods that swept through central Texas.

The Oxford Eagle reports that former Oxford resident Cindy Nelson Rushing and her husband, James Rushing, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, were camping in their RV near the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country when rising waters tragically overtook their campsite. Both were later found deceased.

Cindy Rushing had deep roots in Oxford, having grown up in the area and attended Oxford High School. Her parents, Art and Memory Nelson, were prominent figures in the Oxford community before their move in the early 1990s.

The couple leaves behind heartbroken family members, including their daughter Tamra. Tamra and her sister rushed to the Kerrville area after the flooding, desperately searching for news of their parents, only to have their worst fears confirmed.

A close friend of Tamra’s initiated a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support for the Family of James and Cindy Rushing” to alleviate the financial strain of this unimaginable loss.

The fund aims to cover expenses such as two memorial services, travel, food, and other unexpected costs during this profoundly difficult time. All contributions will go directly to Tamra for her family’s use. The community is urged to consider donating or sharing the campaign, and to keep Tamra and her family in their thoughts and prayers. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.