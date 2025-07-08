Mississippi man arrested after stabbing victim early Tuesday morning Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A Mississippi man was arrested after police performed life-saving measures on a victim who had been stabbed early Tuesday morning.

The Gulfport Police Department is investigating the stabbing that occurred after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of 41st Avenue.

John Prine, 37, of Gulfport, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after he reportedly returned to a house he was asked to leave with a “blade weapon.”

Prine proceeded to get into an argument with the victim at the house, and when the victim tried to intervene, Prine reportedly attacked the victim with the weapon.

Officials said Prine fled the scene but was located and taken into custody shortly after.

Officers initiated life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was then taken to a local hospital, and at last check was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.