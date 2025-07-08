Tennessee teen found dead in Mississippi; uncle charged with manslaughter Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The body of a teen missing in Tennessee has been found in Mississippi, and his uncle has been charged with manslaughter in the case.

Tennessee authorities called officials in Jasper County, Mississippi, when 17-year-old Caden Cantrelle did not report to the Tennessee Child Protective Services as required after a two-day visit with his uncle.

Officials with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office discovered Cantrelle’s body late Monday afternoon in Jasper County.

Cantrelle’s uncle, Victor “Jerry” Carver III, 37, of Collinwood, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the case.

Carver is now in custody in Tennessee.