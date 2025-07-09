Misissippi high school students headed to football practice killed in early-morning wreck involving deputy Published 7:19 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Two Mississippi high school students headed to football practice were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Yale Street in Cleveland also involved a deputy from the Bolivar County Sheeriff’s Office.

According to officials, Deputy Brionna Brown was en route to work when her truck collided with another truck occupied by two high school students who were on their way to football practice. Deputy Brown sustained “moderate injuries” in the crash. The two teenagers, whose identities have not yet been released by law enforcement, succumbed to their injuries.

The Bayou Academy community is reeling from the loss. The school issued a statement on its official Facebook account, expressing profound grief. A city-wide memorial service is planned for Wednesday night.

In the wake of the tragedy, an outpouring of support and condolences has flooded social media from numerous academic institutions, including Delta State University, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Canton Academy, and Jackson Academy, all offering prayers for the families and friends affected by the students’ deaths.