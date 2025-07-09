Mississippi woman accused of ‘calculated’ murder of boyfriend on July 4 captured 90 miles away three days later. Published 9:36 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A woman wanted in what officials are calling the calculated killing of her boyfriend on July 4 has been arrested for his murder in a town 90 miles away.

Aziza Young, 35, was arrested in Adams County on Monday, three days after officials say she murdered her boyfriend Adrione Triggs in Jackson.

Police have charged Young with murder and auto theft in the case. The shooting reportedly occurred after an argument between Triggs and Young.

Officials say their investigation indicates that the killing was calculated and was not in self-defense. Police say witnesses say that Young tried to move the body after the shooting took place. Young reportedly fled the scene in Triggs’ Honda Accord.