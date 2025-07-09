One of Mississippi’s most historic Catholic churches embarks on $2.5 million restoration Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

One of Mississippi’s most historic Catholic churches, St. Mary Basilica, has begun a $2.5 million restoration project to redo its entire exterior.

The Very Rev. Aaron Williams, St. Mary rector, emphasized the urgent need for the work in a story reported by The Natchez Democrat, noting that the last exterior restoration, done about 35 years ago, wasn’t completed correctly. This oversight led to significant interior and structural damage.

1980s project did more harm than good

The core of the problem, according to Williams, was that no lab samples were taken of the original mortar during the 1980s restoration. The mortar used back then expanded, causing structural damage. That actually did more harm than good. The faulty mortar caused the bricks to expand and crack, letting water into the church. Similarly, the old window coverings trapped humidity, leading the windows to expand and crack.

Cangelosi-Ward, general contractors from Baton Rouge, are leading the current project. This comprehensive restoration involves replacing all brick mortar with material that’s historically appropriate and repairing and waterproofing all windows. A new, breathable glass covering will be installed over the exterior of the windows to prevent future humidity issues.

Williams highlighted the collaborative effort with local officials to ensure historical accuracy. He said that church officials are working closely with Carter Burns of the Historic Natchez Foundation and the City of Natchez.

Williams anticipates that by next summer, the basilica’s exterior should look almost exactly as it did in the 1840s. Contractors will work until October, then pause, resuming after Easter to finish the project.

More restoration work after Easter

Many people have already commented on the impressive protective drapery and scaffolding surrounding the basilica. Williams shared that people have told him the scaffolding makes it feel like they’re in a big city. He added, “Just wait until after Easter when work begins on the tower. That will be really impressive.”

This extensive restoration aims to preserve a vital piece of Mississippi’s history and ensure the basilica’s structural integrity for generations to come.