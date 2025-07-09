Sheriff: Mississippi airport loses phone, internet services after copper thieves strike surrounding area Published 6:40 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Authorities are investigating the theft of copper and fiber lines that caused internet service to go out to a Mississippi airport and surrounding residences.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the thefts disrupted internet and phone service for the Adams County airport and properties on both sides of U.S. 61 North to Geohegan Road in Jefferson County.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the copper thieves took approximately 600 feet of copper and 400 feet of fiber in a wooded area called Selma on the northbound side of 61 North.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that may lead to the arrest of individuals responsible for the outage. AT&T work crews are working to repair roughly $20,000 worth of damage, Sheriff Travis Patten said on Tuesday, adding it is unclear how long that process may take.

“Copper thieves hit the woods in Selma on the northbound side of 61 North, taking 600 feet of copper and 400 feet of fiber,” Patten said.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.