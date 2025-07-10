Guatemalan man arrested after 22 pounds of cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Mississippi interstate Published 11:32 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Mississippi authorities have arrested a Guatemalan man on aggravated drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the discovery of 22 pounds of cocaine.

Diego Valdez-Marroquin, 33, was pulled over by a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday, July 6, near the 39-mile marker of I-10 East in Gulfport for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the deputy grew suspicious of drug trafficking activities. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered the massive quantity of cocaine hidden inside.

Valdez-Marroquin was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. He faces a felony charge of aggravated drug trafficking. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set his bond at $200,000.

The United States Border Patrol has placed a federal immigration hold on Valdez-Marroquin. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in the investigation.