Mississippi Blood Services issues urgent call for blood donations; offers chance to win groceries, golf give-away, other prizes as incentives Published 3:28 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) invites residents across the state to donate blood this July, combining the critical need for life-saving donations with a chance to win significant prizes.

“The need for blood is urgent and ongoing,” said Kasey Dickson of Mississippi Blood Services. “Our donors are the lifeline for patients facing trauma, illness, and emergencies. These giveaways are our way of saying thank you while encouraging continued support.”

July Donor Giveaways

MBS is running two special promotions for all blood donors in July:

LifeSaver Classic Golf Giveaway: All donors are automatically entered to win one of three golf-themed prize bundles. Winners will be selected at the end of the month.

Weekly Grocery Giveaway: One lucky donor each week will win a $250 Kroger gift card. Weekly winners are selected from donations made between July 6–12, July 13–19, July 20–26, and July 27–31.

How to Donate and Help

To enter these giveaways, donate blood at any MBS mobile drive or one of the three donor centers.

Mississippi Blood Services Donor Centers:

Flowood Donor Center: 115 Tree Street, Flowood, MS 39232

Cleveland Donor Center: 609 North Davis Ave., Suite 101B, Cleveland, MS 38732

Oxford Donor Center: 2627 West Oxford Loop, Suite C, Oxford, MS 38655

Walk-ins are always welcome. Donors can also schedule appointments online at msblood.com or by calling (601) 368-2673.

Before donating, MBS advises donors to eat a healthy meal, stay hydrated, and bring a valid photo ID.

To find a mobile blood drive near you, visit the Blood Drive Opportunity Locator at msblood.net.

Host a Blood Drive

MBS also encourages organizations to host a blood drive. Workplaces, churches, and schools can arrange a drive easily, as MBS provides the necessary staff, supplies, and setup. For more information on hosting a blood drive, visit msblood.com/host-a-blood-drive or call (888) 90-BLOOD.