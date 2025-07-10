Mississippi food and wine festival announces star-studded chef lineup for upcoming event Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated food festivals has announced an impressive lineup of culinary talent for its upcoming event. The Natchez Food & Wine Festival, set for July 25th and 26th, promises a weekend of exceptional dining experiences featuring both local favorites and renowned chefs from around the region.

Tickets for the event, which are expected to sell quickly, are currently available at natchezfoodandwine.com.

The festival’s diverse lineup includes a mix of celebrated chefs and rising stars, guaranteeing a wide array of culinary styles and flavors for attendees. Jay Ducote will serve as the event’s emcee, guiding guests through the gastronomic journey. Ducote, a renowned chef and culinary personality from Louisiana, is widely recognized for his appearances on food-related television programs, including his runner-up finish on Food Network Star. Known for his expertise in Southern cuisine and his vibrant approach to cooking, Ducote’s involvement adds an exciting element to the festival as he hosts the event and highlights the diverse talents of the featured chefs.

Among the featured chefs are:

The festival organizers emphasized that limited tickets are available and encouraged attendees to purchase theirs promptly at natchezfoodandwine.com.