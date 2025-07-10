Mississippi food and wine festival announces star-studded chef lineup for upcoming event
Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025
One of Mississippi’s most anticipated food festivals has announced an impressive lineup of culinary talent for its upcoming event. The Natchez Food & Wine Festival, set for July 25th and 26th, promises a weekend of exceptional dining experiences featuring both local favorites and renowned chefs from around the region.
Tickets for the event, which are expected to sell quickly, are currently available at natchezfoodandwine.com.
The festival’s diverse lineup includes a mix of celebrated chefs and rising stars, guaranteeing a wide array of culinary styles and flavors for attendees. Jay Ducote will serve as the event’s emcee, guiding guests through the gastronomic journey. Ducote, a renowned chef and culinary personality from Louisiana, is widely recognized for his appearances on food-related television programs, including his runner-up finish on Food Network Star. Known for his expertise in Southern cuisine and his vibrant approach to cooking, Ducote’s involvement adds an exciting element to the festival as he hosts the event and highlights the diverse talents of the featured chefs.
Among the featured chefs are:
- Cree Dohanos (St. James Cheese, New Orleans)
- Kate Brasher (The Castle, Natchez)
- Hakam Abuhakmeh (Frankie’s on Main, Natchez)
- Jarita-Frasier King (Natchez Heritage School of Cooking)
- Jon Lansdale (Crazy Cat Eat Up, Jackson)
- Ann & Rick Simons (Biscuits & Blues, Natchez)
- Mitch McCamey (Neon Pig, Tupelo, Miss.)
- Taylor Bowen Ricketts (Fan & Johnny’s, Greenwood, Miss.)
- David Leathers (Foodsmith Nashville)
- Chaz Lindsey (Pulito Osteria, Jackson)
- Cooper Miller (Forklift, Tupelo, Miss.)
- Liza Sharp (NOM, Natchez)
- Nick Kent (The Myrtles, St. Francisville, La.)
- Sophina Uong (Mister Mao, New Orleans)
- Michael Carr (Barbeque Shine, Ridgeland, Miss.)
- Guillermo Salinas (Just Vanilla Bakes, Jackson)
- Mike Minor (Restaurant 1818, Natchez)
- Lexi Lehrman (Butter Cakery, Natchez)
- Joey Thompson (Moondog Makers and Brewers, Corinth, Miss.)
- Jon Davis (City Grocery, Oxford, Miss.)
- Geno Lee (Big Apple Inn, Jackson)
- Bubba McCabe (Pig Out Inn, Natchez)
- Josh Cable (Magnolia Bluffs Casino, Natchez)
- Ty Thames (Restaurant Tyler, Starkville, Miss.)
- Jarred Zeringue (Wayne Jacobs Smokehouse, LaPlace, La.)
- Joe Craven (Walker’s Drive Inn, Jackson)
- Mark Kaufman (Galatoire’s, New Orleans)
- Blake Stoker (Blake’s at Southern Milling, Martin, Tenn.)
- Amanda Ivy (Bleu Collar Sandwich Co., Pontotoc, Miss.)
- Cory Bahr (Parish, Monroe, La.)
- Phillip Lopez (New Orleans)
- Velez Christian (Ft Lauderdale, Fla.)
- Molly Robertson (Natchez)
The festival organizers emphasized that limited tickets are available and encouraged attendees to purchase theirs promptly at natchezfoodandwine.com.