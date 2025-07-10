Mississippi man dies on Louisiana interstate after crash involving 18-wheeler Published 1:25 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

A 26-year-old Mississippi man died early Thursday after a two-vehicle wreck on a stretch of Louisiana interstate.

According to the Louisiana Highway Patrol, Charles Moore, 26, of Meridian, was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 just west of Louisiana Highway 557 that occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say Moore was driving a 2024 International truck west on Interstate 20 when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler parked on the right westbound shoulder of the highway.

After the initial impact, the International traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Moore suffered fatal injuries in the wreck and died at the scene. Officials say Moore was properly restrained in the vehicle.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.