Mississippi police officer accused of pawning guns stolen from his department Published 11:52 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing multiple firearms from his own department and pawning them for cash.

Patrick Harris, who served with the Centreville Police Department, is accused of pawning his assigned service pistol, according to the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

The State Auditor’s Office further alleges that a few months after pawning his assigned weapon, Harris took two additional pistols from the department’s evidence and property room and subsequently pawned those as well.

If convicted, Harris faces significant penalties, including up to $5,000 in fines and up to 20 years in prison.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor emphasized that all individuals arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.