Mississippi woman in jail on $2 million bond charged with murdering woman in front of her house

Published 12:50 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman accused of killing a woman in front of her house is in jail on a $2 million bond.

Ashley Kuante Gray, 34, of Lee County, has been charged in connection with the murder of Iesha Listenbee, 34.

Officials with the Verona Police Department report that Gray allegedly shot Listenbee on Sunday afternoon, July 6, in front of Listenbee’s house, on Arizona Drive.

Gray was arrested shortly after the shooting and was charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing by the Verona Police Department.

