Multiple agencies respond to body floating in Pearl River near Mississippi interstate Published 11:07 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Reports of a body floating in the Pearl River have authorities searching the area in response.

Jackson news outlets report that officials were called to Interstate 55 at the Pearl River in Jackson at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that what was believed to be a body in the river was pushed by the water’s current to the Richland areas around Highway 49 and Levee Road.

WLBT News reports that officials from the Richland Police Department are working with multiple agencies, including Capitol Police and the Pearl Police Department, to recover the body that is currently floating in the river.