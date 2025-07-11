Avett Brothers coming to Mississippi to play at Ole Miss ahead of SEC opener Published 5:43 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Grammy-nominated folk-rock sensation The Avett Brothers will perform at the Gertrude C. Ford Center at the University of Mississippi on Thursday, September 11. This highly anticipated concert will take place just two days before the Ole Miss Rebels football team’s SEC home opener against Arkansas.

Known for their unique blend of bluegrass, country, punk, pop, and rock ‘n’ roll, The Avett Brothers have captivated audiences with their dynamic sound. With 11 studio albums, including their popular 2009 release “I and Love and You,” the band has garnered four Grammy nominations and multiple Americana Music Honors & Awards.

Fans can expect to hear hits like “No Hard Feelings,” “Head Full of Doubt / Road Full of Promise,” and “Kick Drum Heart.” Julia Aubrey, director of the Ford Center, noted, “Their music brings people together across generations, and this performance promises to be one of the highlights of our season.”

Tickets for “Friends of the Ford Center” go on sale in late July, with public sales beginning in August. Further details on showtime and pricing will be announced soon.