Couple uses forged checks to go on shopping spree across Mississippi, Tennessee Published 5:56 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying two individuals involved in an identity theft and check fraud scheme that stretched across Mississippi and Tennessee. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is investigating the incidents, which include a purchase made at a Tractor Supply store in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

According to reports, an unidentified male unlawfully obtained checks bearing a victim’s name and personal information from Cadence Bank. One of these fraudulent checks was used at a Floor and Décor in Memphis, Tennessee, where the male also presented a fake Tennessee driver’s license belonging to the victim.

Surveillance footage from Floor and Décor shows an unidentified female assisting the male as stolen merchandise was loaded into a newer model white Dodge Ram van with Tennessee Drive Out Tag # QQCUHQX.

The duo further utilized the victim’s identification and financial information at various locations, including Home Depot in Covington, Tennessee, Target stores in Germantown and Memphis, Tennessee, and Tractor Supply locations in Arlington, Tennessee, and Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, or to submit tips via phone at 901-475-3307, email at sheriff@tiptonco.com, or directly through Sheriff Shannon Beasley’s Facebook page. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.