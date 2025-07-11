Man who comes to Mississippi jail to bail out inmate ends up behind bars Published 2:53 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A man who came to bail a Mississippi inmate out of jail ended up behind bars when discovered to have active arrest warrants.

Keith Shaw, 40, fled from authorities as he was being checked in as a visitor to the DeSoto County Jail. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is standard procedure to check-in visitors when they come to the jail. Deputies were called when Shaw came to check in and was found to have active arrest warrants. That is when Shaw fled, according to deputies.

After a brief search that involved sheriff’s deputies, drones, K-9 officers, and police officers from Hernando and Southaven, Shaw was captured.

Officials from the sheriff’s office did not detail the charges that Shaw is currently facing.