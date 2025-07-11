Mississippi mother continues search for missing son six months later Published 6:07 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Six months after a Mississippi teen’s disappearance, family members are holding out hope that they will find out what happened to their loved one.

Shae Gandy told WDAM News in Hattiesburg that she remains overwhelmed and exhausted after six months of searching for her son, 19-year-old John Gandy, who vanished on January 8.

John Gandy was last seen getting into a red vehicle on Holly Bush Church Road.

Six months later, Shae Gandy says the details in the case have not changed much, suggesting that her son may have been ambushed, possibly shot and killed. A large community search on January 25 yielded no results and since then little information has been released.

Wayne County Sheriff Jerry Mosely said his department is actively pursuing leads and collaborating with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for information.

Shae Gandy said she hopes recent changes in local leadership will bring fresh momentum to the investigation. However, she emphasized that progress hinges on individuals coming forward with what they know.

John Gandy is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black twists. His mother remains steadfast in her commitment to finding answers and achieving justice for her family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601) 735-3192 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 735-2323.