Mississippi company says it has more than 1,000 jobs ready to be filled – some could lead to six-figure salaries Published 4:52 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Entergy, Mississippi’s leading energy provider, is actively seeking to fill more than 1,000 funded and budgeted job openings across the state. These vacancies span a wide range of roles, from engineers and project managers to critical line worker positions.

Mississippi Central District Public Service Commissioner De’Keither Stamps is spearheading efforts to encourage residents, especially young people, to explore these career paths. Speaking on “MidDays with Gerard Gibert” on SuperTalk Mississippi radio, Stamps emphasized the potential for significant career growth. “Young folks could get to work and make six figures in five years as a lineman. They could be engineers,” Stamps stated.

A key highlight of these opportunities is their accessibility. While some positions require four-year or advanced degrees, the majority only necessitate a certificate or an associate’s degree, making them attainable for a broad spectrum of applicants. Educational requirements for each job are detailed on Entergy’s website.

Stamps also pointed out the “recession-proof” nature of many utility jobs, offering stability during economic fluctuations. He urged Mississippians to encourage friends, family, and unemployed individuals to consider these impactful career opportunities. “90% of the jobs in the utility space don’t even require a college degree. They require a certification process or an associate’s degree, so let’s get our young people to work to fill these positions,” Stamps added.