Mississippi man arrested after weekend fatal shooting Published 5:49 am Monday, July 14, 2025

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting.

Port Gibson police report that Edward Jenkins, 46, was arrested after being found at the scene of the fatal shooting on Woodstock Street.

Levi Mobley, Jr., 34, was found deceased at the scene of the shooting, which reportedly occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.

Following a preliminary investigation. Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing by the Port Gibson Police Department.