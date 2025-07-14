Mississippi man sentenced to 30 years for shooting at Woodville police chief Published 6:06 am Monday, July 14, 2025

A Wilkinson County jury deliberated for a mere 36 minutes before finding Jaccory Carr guilty of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The charge stems from a May 10, 2022, incident where Carr reportedly shot at Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge while attempting to evade capture.

On June 26, Circuit Judge Carmen Brooks Drake sentenced Carr to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Carr was initially taken to the Wilkinson County Jail, but an incident the following day prompted an emergency transfer.

On June 27, Carr reportedly exited his jail cell and became combative, though he remained within a secure area of the facility. In response, Judge Drake issued an emergency transport order, leading to approximately half a dozen MDOC vehicles responding to the jail to take Carr into their custody.

Carr faces additional legal challenges, including a murder charge in connection with a shooting death in Centreville, with that trial scheduled for October 2025. He also faces other charges, including simple assault and destruction of public property.