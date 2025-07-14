Police announce arrests in shootout in Mississippi neighborhood that left multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets Published 4:46 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Police have arrested several people in connection with a chaotic neighborhood shootout in Jackson.

Jackson police announced the arrests of three suspects in connection with the incident that rocked the Brookhollow community last week. The shootout which officials described as involving “two groups” and spanning “several blocks,” left multiple homes and vehicles riddled with bullets, though remarkably, no injuries were reported.

Quinmarion Crisler, 20, was taken into custody on Monday, July 14, and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Just days prior, on Friday, July 11, Jamaal Henderson, 39, was also arrested and faces charges of shooting into a dwelling. His bond has been set at $250,000.

These arrests follow the initial apprehension of Linden Ford, 18, who was previously charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The shootout erupted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9.

Police confirmed that both assault rifles and handguns were used in the sprawling exchange of gunfire. During the ongoing investigation, officers have recovered two firearms and an undisclosed amount of drugs. Investigators suspect the violence stemmed from an ongoing dispute, possibly connected to drug activity.

Authorities indicate that more arrests are anticipated as the investigation progresses. The Jackson Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 601-960-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).