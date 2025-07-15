Fire at Mississippi oil refinery injures four workers – three sent to area hospital Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A fire at a Mississippi Gulf Coast oil refinery injured four workers on Monday.

According to company officials, the fire occurred shortly after 8 a.m. An incident at the refinery’s wastewater treatment area apparently led to the fire.

Chevron’s firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which posed no danger to the surrounding community.

Chevron emergency personnel provided initial medical care to the injured workers until ambulances arrived.

Three of the four people who were injured were sent to a local hospital for treatment. The company did not comment on the extent of the injuries.

The company released the following statement about the incident:

“At about 8:15 Monday morning, an incident occurred in the Pascagoula Refinery’s wastewater treatment area which resulted in a fire and four contract workers being injured. Refinery emergency responders provided initial first aid and three of the injured were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Our thoughts are with the affected individuals. The fire was quickly extinguished and there is no danger to the community. The cause of the incident is being investigated. Safety is Chevron’s top priority.”