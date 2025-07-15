Mississippi district attorney request charges be dropped against man accused in death of nephew from Tennessee Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A Mississippi District Attorney has requested that charges be dropped against an uncle who was previously accused in the death of his nephew on a trip from Tennessee to visit family.

Charges have been dismissed against Victor “Jerry” Carver III, 37, of Collinwood, Tennessee, who was previously accused in connection with the death of his 17-year-old nephew, Caden Cantrelle.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the District Attorney requested the dismissal of the charges. This decision comes after an autopsy for Cantrelle was unable to definitively determine the exact cause of his death.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson stated that authorities were initially alerted by Child Protective Services in Tennessee. They reported that Cantrelle had been granted a two-day pass to leave Tennessee with his uncle, Carver, to visit family in Louisiana, but he failed to return as scheduled.

Cantrelle’s phone was last pinged around noon on Sunday, July 6, near the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 39 in Jasper County. Jasper County deputies located Cantrelle’s body the following day, Monday, July 7, in a rural area on County Road 39.

The investigation into Caden Cantrelle’s death remains ongoing.