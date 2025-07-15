Sheriff: Man leads deputies to Mississippi woods where he claims to have buried Kansas City woman missing for two months Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

After a nearly two-month search, Mississippi officials believe they have located the body of a missing Kansas City woman.

Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett announced the discovery after deputies were led to a wooded area in the southeastern part of the county on July 14 by a man who has been in custody since July 11. Deputies were able to locate the body of La’Datra Williams, 26, after extensive interrogation of Charles Matthew Sims.

According to Everett, Sims led him and a deputy to the woods Monday afternoon and pointed out the area where he claimed to have buried Williams. Authorities then began exhuming a shallow grave, recovering a deceased female around 11:30 PM.

While a positive identification is pending DNA testing, investigators believe the remains are those of Williams, who was last seen on May 20 in Silver Creek.

“Please remember the Williams family in your prayers as they deal with this senseless tragedy,” Everett stated, acknowledging the profound impact of the discovery.