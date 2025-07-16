21-year-old Mississippi man killed after being run over by heavy equipment at workplace Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A 21-year-old Mississippi worker was killed when he was accidentally run over by a piece of machinery Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Clay County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyquavious McMillian, 21, of Aberdeen.

McMillian was reportedly assisting another worker with a forklift or front loader at a Plum Creek Environmental facility in West Point when he was accidentally run over by the equipment.

McMillian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Plum Creek Environmental manufactures heavy-duty waste containers for handling municipal waste and debris from home renovation and construction projects.

Foul play is not suspected in the incident, which remains under investigation.