Mississippi lawyer arrested after evading authorities for nearly a month Published 6:01 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A Mississippi lawyer turned himself in after evading authorities for nearly a month after he allegedly failed to turn over $450,000 from a wrongful death settlement.

WCBI News in Columbus reports that Hattiesburg lawyer, Cory Ferraez of Lowndes County, was arrested Monday on a civil contempt charge. An arrest warrant was issued on June 19 by the 10th District Chancery Court.

Ferraez was taken into custody by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office after he voluntarily appeared at a court hearing in Forrest County. He was there to argue a motion to vacate the court’s incarceration order against him, according to Court Administrator Gloria Moorer.

The charges against Ferraez stem from a 2022 wrongful death settlement for Stephen Ray “Fuzzy” Weatherford. As the estate’s attorney, Ferraez was entrusted with holding the $450,000 in a trust account until liens and fees were resolved. He missed three court hearings between November 2024 and April 2025 to discuss the case status.

After missing a June 16 hearing and a June 18 deadline to transfer the funds to the chancery clerk’s office for the sole beneficiary, Sylvia Weatherford, his arrest was ordered. During Monday’s hearing, Ferraez cited mental health issues, drug and alcohol addiction, and limited staff as reasons for his failure to comply, requesting to attend rehabilitation instead of incarceration.