Mississippi State to scoop up new blueberry, sweet potato ice cream flavors for 2026 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Mississippi State University (MSU) is set to delight taste buds with the introduction of two unique ice cream flavors in 2026: blueberry and sweet potato. These new additions will be available at the MAFES Sales Store, already a popular destination for its renowned MSU cheese and a wide array of existing ice cream flavors.

Currently, the MAFES Sales Store offers a diverse selection of 11 ice cream flavors, including classics like Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry, alongside fan favorites such as Muscadine Ripple, Cookies and Cream, Butter Pecan, Chocolate Almond, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Praline Pecan, and Coffee. The new blueberry and sweet potato flavors will expand this already popular lineup.

The development of these innovative flavors was spearheaded by Shecoya White, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Nutrition and Health Promotion, and her dedicated team of students. Their extensive research involved creating and testing between 15 and 20 variations of each flavor in the lab, transforming Mississippi’s official fruit and vegetable into churnable ice cream.

“This was an incredible opportunity to work on value-added products to meet stakeholders’ needs,” White stated. “It also gave my students hands-on experience to apply their classroom knowledge to a real-world research project.”

White collaborated with graduate students Jhennys Paola Becerra Ossa and Kenisha Gordon, as well as undergraduates Krystell Charles, Cerissa Cooley, and Morgan Mosby from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Undergraduate Research Scholars Program. The team has also been working on dairy-based and plant-based formulas for the new flavors, with initial testing showing a surprising preference for the plant-based options among participants. A new dairy-free Muscadine Ripple is also in the works.

The announcement comes as the Bulldogs celebrate a significant fundraising achievement, doubling their previous record with an impressive $84.6 million. Visitors can look forward to trying the new blueberry and sweet potato ice cream at Mississippi State’s MAFES Sales Store in 2026.