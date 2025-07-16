Mississippi whooping cough cases surge by over 60% in 2025; Health Alert Issued Published 10:03 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a health alert following a significant increase in pertussis (whooping cough) cases across the state. As of July 10, 2025, Mississippi has reported 80 cases, marking a more than 60% increase compared to the 49 cases reported for all of 2024. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease characterized by uncontrollable, violent coughs that make breathing difficult. It primarily affects infants and young children and can be fatal, particularly in babies under one year old.

The MSDH indicates that the majority of this year’s cases (76%) have occurred in children less than 18 years of age, including seven cases in infants under two months old. Of the 73 cases eligible for pertussis vaccination, 28 were unvaccinated, with 23 of those being under 18. Among the 10 hospitalized individuals, seven were children under two years old. While cases have been reported statewide, 40% have been identified in Northeast Mississippi.

Vaccination is strongly recommended for everyone. There are two combination vaccines that offer protection against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus: DTaP for younger children and Tdap for older children, pregnant women, and adults. Infants should receive DTaP vaccinations at 2, 4, and 6 months, followed by booster doses at 15 to 18 months and 4 to 6 years. Pre-teens should receive Tdap at 11 to 12 years to boost immunity. Pregnant women are advised to receive a single dose of Tdap between the 27th and 36th week of pregnancy to protect their newborns.

Health experts explain that pertussis is transmitted person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Patients are considered infectious from symptom onset until three weeks after the start of high-pitched coughing fits, or until completing five days of antibiotics. Recommended treatment involves antibiotics within three weeks of cough onset for individuals one year and older, and within six weeks for infants under one year and pregnant women.

The MSDH offers vaccinations to children and uninsured adults at county health departments. To schedule an appointment, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/pertussis or call (855) 767-0170.