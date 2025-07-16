Officials: Human remains found by dog confirmed to be Mississippi man missing since January Published 9:58 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Two months after a dog uncovered human remains on a rural Mississippi road, officials have confirmed that the remains belong to a Batesville man who has been missing since January.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains, discovered on Barnacre Road in May 2025, as those of Larry James Robinson Jr., a 47-year-old Batesville resident.

Family members last saw Mr. Robinson alive on January 22, 2025. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the State Medical Examiner’s office returned positive DNA results, confirming that the human remains discovered in May were indeed those of Robinson.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has informed Mr. Robinson’s family of these findings.

Sheriff Phelps and PCSO Investigators are continuing to collaborate with all involved agencies to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Mr. Robinson’s death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information pertinent to this case is urged to contact Sheriff Phelps or an Investigator with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 563-6230. Information can also be provided to the Batesville Police Department at (662) 563-5653, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at (662) 209-2011 or 1 (888) 827-4637.