Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The history behind dog days of summer

We often hear people refer to “the dog days of summer,” but does anyone really know what that means? Oliie did some digging to help people celebrate the dog days of summer (and impress barbeque guests with a little history lesson.)

What Are the Dog Days of Summer?

There is some debate about this, but the time period generally refers to the hottest days of summer. You know, when the sun is scorching hot and the humidity levels are on the rise, giving you (and your dog) the feeling of stepping into a bowl of thick soup when you walk out the door.

Some say that the name “dog days” comes from the fact that these days can be unsuitable weather for dogs. Others say the heat can drive dogs crazy.

According to Farmer’s Almanac, “The phrase is actually a reference to the fact that, during this time, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth and part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog. This is why Sirius is sometimes called the Dog Star.

In the summer, Sirius rises and sets with the Sun. On July 23, specifically, it is in conjunction with the Sun, and because the star is so bright, the ancient Romans believed it actually gave off heat and added to the sun’s warmth, accounting for the long stretch of sultry weather. They referred to this time as diēs caniculārēs, or “dog days.”

The dog days run from about 20 days before to 20 days after this phenomenon occurs each year; thus, this year the Dog Days are from July 3 to August 11.

The Dog Days of Summer in Pop Culture

If hearing someone reference the Dog Days alone is enough to make you start sweating and panting, you’re not alone. The ancient Greeks and Romans were not fans of the Dog Days and saw them as a time prone to drought, bad luck, and unrest.

Others have been artistically inspired by the Dog Days. Musicians Florence and the Machine, Taylor Swift, Bon Iver, and Atlanta Rhythm Section all have written songs about or referencing the Dog Days of Summer, so if you need a playlist for your own celebration, start here!

While there are no formal ways to celebrate the Dog Days, you and your pup can enjoy the time together, finding clever and entertaining ways to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors. Some of our favorite suggestions include:

On these hot days, even if you aren’t actively celebrating, it is important to make sure they don’t overheat. This means ensuring your dog has access to fresh, cool water at all times and shady spots (indoors or out) they can easily retreat to whenever they need breaks from the sun.

If you walk your pup on hot concrete, check the roads with your bare feet or the back of your hand. If you can’t rest comfortably on the street, it’s too hot for your dog’s delicate paw pads, especially for puppies and seniors.

Next time you hear someone talk about the Dog Days of Summer, you’ll now be able to tell them about why it’s called that. And even though it has nothing to do with your dog, it’s okay, you can still make this time all about your pup.

