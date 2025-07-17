Report details final moments of plane crash that claimed life of former Mississippi state senator Published 2:30 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on July 8 regarding the fatal airplane crash that claimed the life of Lafayette County native and former Mississippi State Senator Johnny Morgan.

The crash occurred on May 17, 2023, near Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Morgan, a well-known Oxford businessman and civic leader, was flying his personal aircraft to Drake Field in Arkansas for scheduled maintenance on the plane’s autopilot system. According to the NTSB report, Morgan had been experiencing problems with the autopilot prior to the flight.

An avionics technician had warned him not to use the autopilot and suggested waiting for better weather before flying. Despite this advice, Morgan reportedly wanted to return home in time for a planned function later that day.

The flight was mostly uneventful until the aircraft began its descent. The report states that Morgan was in contact with Fort Smith Air Traffic Control and was cleared for an instrument approach as the plane encountered overcast clouds and instrument meteorological conditions.

During the approach, the aircraft descended below the assigned altitude, prompting a low-altitude alert from air traffic control.

Morgan briefly climbed but then entered a steep, descending right turn. Data from the flight indicates the aircraft was descending at more than 15,000 feet per minute before crashing in a near-vertical position.

The impact fragmented the airplane, and investigators found no mechanical issues that would have caused the crash.

The NTSB concluded that Morgan was likely hand-flying the aircraft due to the faulty autopilot and may have become spatially disoriented in the poor weather conditions. Investigators noted that he may have been more accustomed to flying with the autopilot system and struggled to control the plane manually during the approach.

The report also stated that Morgan’s decision to complete the flight under those conditions was likely influenced by self-imposed pressure to return home on time.

Morgan was a lifelong resident of Oxford and a graduate of Oxford High School and the University of Mississippi, where he earned a degree in business administration. He served in the Mississippi State Senate from 1984 to 1992, representing Lafayette, Yalobusha, and Calhoun counties. He later served on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, including time as board president. Morgan was the founder of Morgan White Insurance Group, CEO of Johnny Morgan & Associates Realty, and Vice President of Binswanger National.