Three Mississippi teens arrested after violent home burglary, brutal assault. Teens were found at residence several counties away. Published 2:19 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Three teenage suspects are behind bars following a violent home burglary and aggravated assault at a Mississippi residence on July 11.

Two of the suspects, both previously certified as adults, are now facing a litany of felony charges.

Brandon Police Department officers were dispatched to the home on West Sunset Drive after receiving reports of suspicious activity, only to discover the situation had escalated into a forced entry and violent assault.

Investigators revealed that the suspects—Nictrayvion Charon Spann, 16, Cedric Angelethy O’Neil, 16, and a 15-year-old male whose name is being withheld due to his juvenile status—donned masks and forced their way into the residence. Their apparent target was a bedroom believed to contain a firearm.

The situation turned violent when a family member arrived. Two of the suspects, one armed with a handgun, brutally assaulted the individual, striking them multiple times.

Thanks to the quick work of detectives, combined with witness statements and surveillance footage, warrants were swiftly issued for Burglary of a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On July 15, all three suspects were located and apprehended at a home in Claiborne County with the crucial assistance of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. A subsequent search of the residence yielded multiple firearms, including one disturbing discovery: a weapon fitted with a “drop-in trigger switch,” capable of converting it to fully automatic fire.

Nictrayvion Charon Spann has been charged with:

Auto Theft

Burglary of a Dwelling

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Unrelated charges for failure to register as a sex offender

Cedric Angelethy O’Neil faces charges of:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Burglary of a Dwelling

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Charges in a separate motor vehicle theft case

The 15-year-old male juvenile has been charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

Spann and O’Neil have each been given a $500,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on July 16, 2025. Both have since been transported to the Rankin County Jail.

The investigation into this violent incident is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.