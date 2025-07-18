Body pulled from Pearl River earlier this month identified as Mississippi man Published 8:41 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Officials have identified the body of the man pulled from the Pearl River earlier this month.

Hinds County Interim Coroner Jeramiah Howard reported that the body pulled from the river on July 10 is that of Michael Miller, 28, from Hazlehurst.

Howard’s office reported that Miller’s body showed no signs of trauma. The office is waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Capitol Police were called to the river near Highway 80 just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 10.

The body floated down the river from Jackson to Richland around Highway 49 at Levee Road, near where first responders from the Richland Fire Department were in a boat to assist with retrieval efforts.

Officials from the Capitol Police said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case.