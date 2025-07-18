Elon Musk’s AI company buys 114-acre natural gas plant in Mississippi Published 9:59 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company has acquired a 114-acre natural gas plant in north Mississippi.

According to The Daily Memphian news website, DeSoto County Property Records indicate that Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has officially acquired a former Duke Energy plant in Southaven.

This purchase signals xAI’s continued significant investment in the Mid-South region, now extending across state lines.

The property, a 114-acre former natural gas plant located at 2875 Stanton Road, was transferred to MZX Tech LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company. Records show MZX Tech LLC shares an address with xAI’s Palo Alto, California office, and xAI is listed as the managing member of the LLC. While the deed indicates a purchase price of just $10, the strategic acquisition is clear.

The Daily Memphian reports considerable activity at the Southaven site, with xAI workers and contractors frequently present. On Tuesday, July 15, Brent Mayo, an xAI executive, acknowledged to The Daily Memphian the company’s work at the site.

The newly acquired property boasts access to crucial natural gas infrastructure. The Southaven location is also close to xAI’s existing supercomputer site in Memphis.

The acquisition underscores xAI’s growing presence in the region, with workers reportedly moving between the Memphis data center construction and the Southaven site for months.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality reports that it has had no applications for construction or air emissions permitting for the Southaven property.