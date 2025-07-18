Judge revokes bond after Mississippi county engineer convicted of bribery reportedly attempts suicide hours after verdict Published 8:36 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A federal judge ordered the immediate detention of Rudy Warnock, the Madison County engineer convicted this week on corruption charges, after authorities reported he suffered serious self-inflicted injuries in an apparent suicide attempt. The dramatic development unfolded just hours after a jury delivered its guilty verdict.

The court’s decision, handed down Thursday, deemed Warnock a “risk of flight and a risk of danger to others and to the community.” His bond was immediately revoked. An arrest warrant for Warnock has been issued.

Warnock, alongside former Canton officials Cleveland Anderson, Andrew Grant, and Eric Gilkey, was indicted in December 2021 as part of a bribery scheme from 2016 to 2017. The long-delayed trial concluded Wednesday with Warnock’s conviction on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of wire fraud. Anderson was also convicted on conspiracy charges.

Hours after their conviction, Warnock was involved in a single-car wreck on Interstate 20. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department officials stated that eyewitnesses reported Warnock intentionally crashed his vehicle. Following the collision, Warnock reportedly exited his truck and began to cut his own wrists, prompting emergency calls.

Warnock received treatment at the scene and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson; his current condition remains unconfirmed.

Both Warnock and Anderson had been out on bond, awaiting a November 18 sentencing hearing. Warnock faces a maximum combined sentence of 50 years and $1 million in fines.