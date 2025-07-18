Members of Venezuelan group plead guilty to bank theft after installing device into ATM at Mississippi bank Published 6:30 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Two individuals linked to a Venezuelan organized crime syndicate have pleaded guilty to bank theft after hacking an ATM at a Mississippi bank and installing a device that allows them to bypass security features and take over the machine.

Jesus Rene Cabrera Tobias, 25, and Darwin Javier Delgado, 46, both Venezuelan citizens, admitted their roles in the August 8, 2024, theft of $21,500 from an ATM. According to court documents and statements made in open court, the pair managed to bypass the ATM’s security features by installing a foreign device, allowing them to take control of the machine.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed Tobias unlocking and opening the ATM to access its internal system. He then retrieved a small electronic device from their vehicle and installed it, leading to the ATM disbursing cash into the tray. Tobias collected the money and transferred it to another individual in the vehicle.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect vehicle and its owner, Delgado, through the surveillance footage. Additional footage from a nearby store confirmed Tobias and Delgado’s presence in the vehicle and their shopping activity.

The following day, officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped the suspect vehicle in Texas, arresting Delgado and Tobias. Authorities recovered two cell phones and clothing matching what was worn during the theft. A forensic examination of the phones revealed photographs and videos of the crime, including multiple instances of the defendants manipulating other ATMs and withdrawing cash. Metadata from these images and videos placed the defendants at the scene of the Enterprise theft. An FBI forensic examination of the ATM’s hard drive further confirmed it had been compromised with malware.

“Today’s announcement sends a clear message: Tren de Aragua transnational criminal operations will not be tolerated and the FBI will aggressively pursue TdA’s scourge of criminal activity,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Eikhoff. “Tobias and Delgado brazenly tampered with ATM machines defrauding banks and the American people. These guilty pleas underscore the FBI’s commitment in collaboration with our state and federal partners in identifying, pursuing, disrupting, and dismantling organized crime syndicates, ultimately eradicating TdA’s presence and influence in the U.S.”

Tobias is scheduled for sentencing on September 10, while Delgado’s sentencing is set for October 7. Both face a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and potential deportation. A federal district court judge will determine their sentences, considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Enterprise Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel Goff and Brett Grantham are prosecuting the case.