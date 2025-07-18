Mississippi man arrested after brutal attack leaves 67-year-old man unconscious in his driveway Published 6:08 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A Mississippi man out on probation is back in custody after he reportedly brutally attacked a man in his driveway, leaving him unconscious from his injuries.

Jacob Miller, 34, was quickly arrested after fleeing from the incident on Biglin Bayou Drive in D’Iberville on Wednesday, July 16, that left a 67-year-old man severely beaten outside his residence.

D’Iberville Police Department officials announced Miller’s arrest Thursday, stemming from the disturbing incident. Responding to reports of an assault, officers arrived to find the victim severely beaten. Eyewitnesses at the scene quickly identified Miller as the assailant, stating he had beaten the man before fleeing.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Miller’s flight was short-lived. Officers with the Biloxi Police Department located him and transferred him to the D’Iberville PD to face charges. He is now being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, with Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain setting his bond at a substantial $250,000. Adding to the severity of the situation, authorities confirmed that Miller was on probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest.